Comparing of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) and Its Competitors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.94% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.62% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NuStar Energy L.P. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% -8.20% -2.00% Industry Average 12.50% 31.76% 11.17%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares NuStar Energy L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy L.P. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 406.16M 3.25B 25.59

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy L.P. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 1.96 1.88 2.28

With consensus price target of $27, NuStar Energy L.P. has a potential downside of -1.93%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 9.38%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, NuStar Energy L.P. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NuStar Energy L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuStar Energy L.P. 5.31% 0% 6.23% 12.42% 25.76% 32.73% Industry Average 4.42% 4.74% 6.87% 11.43% 13.94% 21.23%

For the past year NuStar Energy L.P. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

NuStar Energy L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.12 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. NuStar Energy L.P.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuStar Energy L.P.

Volatility and Risk

NuStar Energy L.P. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P.’s rivals are 29.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NuStar Energy L.P.’s rivals beat NuStar Energy L.P. on 3 of the 4 factors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.