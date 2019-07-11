Comparing of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

This is a contrast between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 48.31 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NuCana plc and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NuCana plc and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 65.29% and its consensus target price is $23.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.9% and 8.1% respectively. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year NuCana plc has 2.28% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.