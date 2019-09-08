Comparing of NuCana plc (NCNA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.87 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. NuCana plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NuCana plc and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$20 is NuCana plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 89.75%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 145.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than NuCana plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of NuCana plc shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year NuCana plc has stronger performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.