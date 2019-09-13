Comparing of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

We are comparing NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.59 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NuCana plc and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NuCana plc and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Codexis Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NuCana plc and Codexis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential currently stands at 125.23% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NuCana plc and Codexis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 92.2%. Insiders owned roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.