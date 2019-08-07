Comparing of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 8.97 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NuCana plc and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 25.5% respectively. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year NuCana plc was more bearish than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.