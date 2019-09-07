Comparing of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Both Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.41 N/A -0.22 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.21 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuance Communications Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Forescout Technologies Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nuance Communications Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuance Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.58% and an $22 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was less bullish than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.