Comparing of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) and Its Peers

As Personal Products company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.14% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 7.50% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. N/A 56 23.43 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 2 2 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.80 2.38 2.31 2.40

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $67.2, suggesting a potential upside of 42.68%. The peers have a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. -3.2% 7.18% -23.08% -17.78% -31.08% -12.83% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has -12.83% weaker performance while Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s peers have 32.79% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1. Competitively, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.65 shows that Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s peers are 15.68% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s rivals beat Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of aging, such as the influence of certain ingredients on gene expression. The company sells its products directly as well as through distributors, and its retail stores and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.