Comparing of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG) and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)

We will be comparing the differences between NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Waste Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRC Group Holdings Corp. 10 1.12 N/A -12.37 0.00 China Recycling Energy Corporation 1 1.65 N/A -7.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NRC Group Holdings Corp. and China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NRC Group Holdings Corp. and China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -104.9% -17.9% China Recycling Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NRC Group Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NRC Group Holdings Corp. and China Recycling Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 5.1%. NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.82% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26% China Recycling Energy Corporation -2.13% -13.14% -44.48% -69.42% -74.69% -50.27%

For the past year NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 60.26% stronger performance while China Recycling Energy Corporation has -50.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors China Recycling Energy Corporation beats NRC Group Holdings Corp.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.