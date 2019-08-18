Comparing of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 29.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 34% respectively. Insiders held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.