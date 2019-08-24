Comparing of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 30.06 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s consensus target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 127.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.