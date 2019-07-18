Comparing of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.77 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.27. In other hand, Curis Inc. has beta of 2.11 which is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Curis Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 24.2%. Insiders held 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.