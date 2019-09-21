Comparing of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.83 and its 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.