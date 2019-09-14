Comparing of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 62 26.44 N/A -0.44 0.00 FONAR Corporation 22 1.76 N/A 2.82 8.69

In table 1 we can see NovoCure Limited and FONAR Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NovoCure Limited and FONAR Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4% FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.46 beta means NovoCure Limited’s volatility is 146.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, FONAR Corporation has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovoCure Limited’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, FONAR Corporation which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. FONAR Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovoCure Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NovoCure Limited and FONAR Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67 FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.99% for NovoCure Limited with consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovoCure Limited and FONAR Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 53.8% respectively. 2.1% are NovoCure Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57% FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25%

For the past year NovoCure Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than FONAR Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FONAR Corporation beats NovoCure Limited.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.