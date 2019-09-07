Comparing of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and ContraFect Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.59 beta. From a competition point of view, ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta which is 95.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, ContraFect Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats ContraFect Corporation.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.