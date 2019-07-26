Comparing of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Aravive Inc. 6 20.79 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S. Its rival Aravive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and Aravive Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 28%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Aravive Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.