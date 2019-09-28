Comparing of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

We are comparing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 10.93M -5.68 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 -0.36 15.76M -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,487,277,180.57% 133.4% -31.8% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71,344,499.77% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 91.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.