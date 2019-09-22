Comparing of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Since Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.87 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Recro Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -28.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 71.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.