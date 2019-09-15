Comparing of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

This is a contrast between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -5.68 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.68 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.12 beta. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 11 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.