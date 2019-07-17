Comparing of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 576.47 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. 0.2% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.