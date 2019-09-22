Comparing of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 96.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.