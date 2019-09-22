Comparing of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Since Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 9.4%. About 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Altimmune Inc. has 14.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.