Comparing of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -5.68 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.16 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.12 shows that Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 21.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.