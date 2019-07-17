Comparing of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

We are comparing Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.87 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk & Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 210.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.1 beta.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 64.25% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.