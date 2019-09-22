Comparing of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3391.59 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novavax Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novavax Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novavax Inc. has an average target price of $13, and a 98.47% upside potential. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 67.06% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Novavax Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.