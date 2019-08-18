Comparing of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Since Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 13 6.43 N/A -9.39 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.50 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.18 shows that Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -82.78% for Novavax Inc. with average price target of $1.35. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.31 average price target and a 178.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.