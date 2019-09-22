Comparing of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility & Risk

Novavax Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novavax Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 98.47% for Novavax Inc. with average target price of $13. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 176.24%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novavax Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 60.4%. About 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Novavax Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.