Comparing of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

We are contrasting Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 10 7.00 N/A -9.39 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novavax Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$1.35 is Novavax Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -78.23%. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average target price of $19.75, with potential upside of 78.57%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cronos Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.