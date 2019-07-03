Comparing of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 21 4.17 N/A -0.47 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 76.80 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Novavax Inc.’s downside potential is -73.43% at a $1.35 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 293.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

Summary

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.