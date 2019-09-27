Comparing of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.70M -9.39 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novavax Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. 393,687,707.64% 136.3% -75.2% ChromaDex Corporation 961,974,129.74% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novavax Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc.’s upside potential is 135.29% at a $14 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.