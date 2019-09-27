Comparing of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novan Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 701,574,399.24% 0% -49.7% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 45,721,925.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Novan Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 209.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 32.5%. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.