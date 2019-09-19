Comparing of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

As Biotechnology companies, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.45 N/A -0.56 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novan Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 2.4%. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.