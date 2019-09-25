Comparing of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

This is a contrast between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.30 N/A -0.56 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Novan Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novan Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 14.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Novan Inc. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.