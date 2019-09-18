Comparing of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.56 N/A -0.56 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 82.55 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novan Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 53.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.