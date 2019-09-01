Comparing of Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 8.55 N/A -0.56 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novan Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novan Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 271.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.