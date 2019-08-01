Comparing of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

As Biotechnology businesses, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.49 N/A -0.39 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 75.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.