Comparing of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.77 N/A -0.39 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 87.75 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.68 beta is the reason why it is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -4.56% and its consensus price target is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 82.3% respectively. Insiders owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 152.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.