Comparing of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.60 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta, while its volatility is 349.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 10.92% and its consensus price target is $108.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.