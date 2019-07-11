Comparing of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Since NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.70 N/A -0.39 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 74 807.48 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $79.67, which is potential -24.38% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. 25.87% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.