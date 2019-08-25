Comparing of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.28 N/A -3.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 4.49 and its 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 103.08% and its average price target is $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.