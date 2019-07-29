Comparing of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology companies, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.62 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 0%. Insiders owned 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.