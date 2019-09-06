Comparing of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

We are contrasting NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Cue Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.