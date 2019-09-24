Comparing of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 27 3.73 N/A 1.62 17.95 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 13 0.62 N/A 0.37 39.22

In table 1 we can see Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.05 beta indicates that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 0% respectively. About 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. -8.24% 2.82% 19.2% 24.81% 9.45% 72.26%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has weaker performance than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.