Comparing of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) are two firms in the Resorts & Casinos that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 54 1.73 N/A 4.36 11.34 Wynn Resorts Limited 125 1.77 N/A 4.54 28.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wynn Resorts Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Wynn Resorts Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 16.3% 6.3% Wynn Resorts Limited 0.00% 46.2% 7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.65 beta means Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Wynn Resorts Limited on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Its rival Wynn Resorts Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Wynn Resorts Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Wynn Resorts Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Wynn Resorts Limited 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Wynn Resorts Limited’s consensus target price is $134.67, while its potential upside is 20.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Wynn Resorts Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.5%. Insiders held 0.7% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Wynn Resorts Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -0.04% -6.4% -14.76% -2.77% -0.64% 16.63% Wynn Resorts Limited -7.67% -0.9% -11% 7.96% -19.62% 31.5%

For the past year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wynn Resorts Limited.

Summary

Wynn Resorts Limited beats on 12 of the 11 factors Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The companyÂ’s Las Vegas resorts offer approximately 189,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 234 table games and 1,907 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 99,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RÃªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.