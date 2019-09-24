Comparing of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Resorts & Casinos. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 53 1.83 N/A 4.36 11.34 Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.33 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Full House Resorts Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 16.3% 6.3% Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Full House Resorts Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Full House Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Full House Resorts Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares and 41.4% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Full House Resorts Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -0.04% -6.4% -14.76% -2.77% -0.64% 16.63% Full House Resorts Inc. 4.4% 1.06% -26.28% -19.15% -37.5% -5.94%

For the past year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has 16.63% stronger performance while Full House Resorts Inc. has -5.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Full House Resorts Inc.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.