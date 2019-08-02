Comparing of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northwest Natural Holding Company has 68.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.16% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Northwest Natural Holding Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.39% of all Gas Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Northwest Natural Holding Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.00% 8.70% 2.10% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Northwest Natural Holding Company and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural Holding Company N/A 66 30.12 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

Northwest Natural Holding Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Northwest Natural Holding Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.44 1.14 2.16

Northwest Natural Holding Company currently has a consensus price target of $69.5, suggesting a potential downside of -3.35%. The peers have a potential upside of 24.90%. Northwest Natural Holding Company’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northwest Natural Holding Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.21% 3.63% 7.24% 15.85% 11.07% 18.13% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year Northwest Natural Holding Company was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Northwest Natural Holding Company has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Northwest Natural Holding Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.05 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Northwest Natural Holding Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northwest Natural Holding Company.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Natural Holding Company is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.29. Competitively, Northwest Natural Holding Company’s competitors’ beta is 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Northwest Natural Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Northwest Natural Holding Company beats Northwest Natural Holding Company’s peers on 4 of the 6 factors.