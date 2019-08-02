Comparing of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Since Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 8.06 N/A 4.37 3.89 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 7 3.19 N/A 0.10 83.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. Franklin Street Properties Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northstar Realty Europe Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is currently more affordable than Franklin Street Properties Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 83.8% respectively. Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.64% of Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37%

For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has weaker performance than Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.