Comparing of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.61 N/A 0.85 17.78 CNB Financial Corporation 26 3.32 N/A 2.37 11.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and CNB Financial Corporation. CNB Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and CNB Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 4.3% 0.7% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNB Financial Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and CNB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0 0 0 0.00 CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CNB Financial Corporation is $31, which is potential 13.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares and 44.1% of CNB Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of CNB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.4% 6.18% 3.14% 12.24% -4.12% 11.66% CNB Financial Corporation -5.1% 0.41% 0.48% 2.08% -7.66% 17.6%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) was less bullish than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CNB Financial Corporation beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.