Comparing of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Both Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.17 N/A 6.61 3.83 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.00 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Northern Trust Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 26.84% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.