Comparing of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and Its Competitors

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation has 24.92% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Northern Trust Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Northern Trust Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Northern Trust Corporation and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation N/A 26 3.83 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Northern Trust Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Northern Trust Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northern Trust Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Northern Trust Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.