Comparing of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

This is a contrast between Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 25 0.00 211.89M 6.61 3.83 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northern Trust Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Northern Trust Corporation and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 833,556,254.92% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 6 of the 8 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.